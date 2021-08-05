Police: More than 6 pounds of marijuana found in home of elementary-school custodian

CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Kevin W. Liberty, 27, of the 10300 block of Forest Hills Road, has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC between 200-1,000 grams, felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC between 2,500-10,000 grams and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 10, an officer received information that Liberty was selling marijuana from his home in the 10300 block of Forest Hills Road. The person said that he was selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana out of the home.
Two controlled buys were reportedly performed. The first one occurred on June 23 where the informant bought 235.4 grams (0.52 pounds) of marijuana, and the second one occurred on July 19 where the informant bought 226 grams (0.498 pounds) of marijuana from Liberty.
On July 20, officers executed a search of Liberty’s home after he left. Liberty told an officer that he had about 3 pounds of marijuana in an outbuilding next to the main house. He also said that he was growing a marijuana plant in a pot near the stream that flows by his home. Officers learned Liberty is a custodian at an elementary school; the online employee directory for Janes Elementary School in Racine lists Kevin Liberty as part of the Building Services staff. A Racine Unified School District official said Thursday afternoon that Liberty has been placed on administrative leave.
A total of 6.387 pounds of marijuana was found in the home along with multiple glass pipes and 9 grams of THC wax.
Liberty was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin W Liberty
