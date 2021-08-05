Police: More than 6 pounds of marijuana found in home of elementary-school custodian

CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.

Kevin W. Liberty, 27, of the 10300 block of Forest Hills Road, has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC between 200-1,000 grams, felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC between 2,500-10,000 grams and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 10, an officer received information that Liberty was selling marijuana from his home in the 10300 block of Forest Hills Road. The person said that he was selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana out of the home.

Two controlled buys were reportedly performed. The first one occurred on June 23 where the informant bought 235.4 grams (0.52 pounds) of marijuana, and the second one occurred on July 19 where the informant bought 226 grams (0.498 pounds) of marijuana from Liberty.