Police: More than 1 pound of pot found in apartment, in addition to stolen PlayStation and Pokémon cards

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronics and jewelry, and was later arrested with just shy of 1⅓ pounds of marijuana.

Willie E. Warfield, 30, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property between $2,500-$5,000, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams, and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 5, an officer was sent to a residence on Byrd Avenue for a woman who said that her Ring security system alerted her to someone being in her backyard. She viewed the video and saw a man enter her backyard through the west gate of her fence. She saw him get into a vehicle and gave the officer the registration. The officer knew the registration belonged to Warfield.

On March 29, an investigator saw Warfield leaving a residence and get into the vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a baggie of marijuana weighing 11.7 grams was found.

Officers conducted a search at Warfield's apartment and found 20 baggies of marijuana weighing 176.5 grams. Also during the search, officers found a digital camera that was reported stolen. The person who reported the camera as stolen told an investigator that his PlayStation, Pokémon trading cards and headphones had also been stolen; the items were valued at over $2,500 combined.

An investigator conducted a more thorough search of Warfield's residence and found a stolen Rado brand women's watch valued at over $3,000 in addition to the stolen Pokémon cards, gaming headphones and PlayStation. Also found were a backpack with 397.5 grams of marijuana in it, two additional bags of marijuana under the coach weighing 31.1 grams and multiple sealed Ziploc bags containing 3.5 grams of marijuana.

Warfield was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

