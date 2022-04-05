Police: More than 1 pound of pot found in apartment, in addition to stolen PlayStation and Pokémon cards

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole multiple electronics and jewelry, and was later arrested with just shy of 1⅓ pounds of marijuana.
Willie E. Warfield, 30, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property between $2,500-$5,000, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams, and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 5, an officer was sent to a residence on Byrd Avenue for a woman who said that her Ring security system alerted her to someone being in her backyard. She viewed the video and saw a man enter her backyard through the west gate of her fence. She saw him get into a vehicle and gave the officer the registration. The officer knew the registration belonged to Warfield.
On March 29, an investigator saw Warfield leaving a residence and get into the vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a baggie of marijuana weighing 11.7 grams was found.
People are also reading…
Officers conducted a search at Warfield's apartment and found 20 baggies of marijuana weighing 176.5 grams. Also during the search, officers found a digital camera that was reported stolen. The person who reported the camera as stolen told an investigator that his PlayStation, Pokémon trading cards and headphones had also been stolen; the items were valued at over $2,500 combined.
An investigator conducted a more thorough search of Warfield's residence and found a stolen Rado brand women's watch valued at over $3,000 in addition to the stolen Pokémon cards, gaming headphones and PlayStation. Also found were a backpack with 397.5 grams of marijuana in it, two additional bags of marijuana under the coach weighing 31.1 grams and multiple sealed Ziploc bags containing 3.5 grams of marijuana.
Warfield was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 5, 2022
Willie E. Warfield
Willie E. Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $2,500-$5,000), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, disorderly conduct.
Robert A. Rodriguez Vazquez
Robert A. Rodriguez Vazquez, 1500 block of Laura Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Today's mugshots: April 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Yaniel Cruz
Yaniel Cruz, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dorian R. Roberson-Hawthorne
Dorian R. Roberson-Hawthorne, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Daniel P. Vogt
Daniel P. Vogt, 300 block of West Main Street, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jovany Benitez-Torres
Jovany Benitez-Torres, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Danielle D. Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Danielle D. Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Latoya A. Knowlin
Latoya A. Knowlin, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Ashlie Danielle Steffenhagen
Ashlie Danielle Steffenhagen, Trevor, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Dakota J. Thibedeau
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dakota J. Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gregory L. Wells
Gregory L. Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.