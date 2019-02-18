MOUNT PLEASANT — After being asked to turn down his classic-rock music, a Mount Pleasant man allegedly threatened his roommate with a handgun just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
The man, 25-year-old Nicholas S. Gunderson of the 2700 block of North Fancher Road, has been charged with multiple crimes connected to threatening his roommate, possessing firearms while intoxicated and drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint:
Gunderson’s roommate told police that he confronted Gunderson at about 3 a.m. Saturday while Gunderson was drinking “quite a bit” of moonshine and listening to Tom Petty “loudly,” according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
When the roommate confronted Gunderson, the suspect allegedly grabbed his Springfield XD .45-caliber handgun and pointed it at his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend.
The roommate and his girlfriend then left the residence and called 911, police said.
Officers reportedly responded to the apartment at about 4 a.m. and contacted Gunderson via phone, convincing him to leave the residence almost an hour later.
According to the complaint, Gunderson later admitted to smoking marijuana that night — “I smoke weed all the time, every day,” he allegedly told police — in addition to drinking moonshine.
When asked if he threatened his roommate, Gunderson allegedly told police “(I) protected my Second Amendment right and protected (my) household.”
Gunderson also allegedly shoved his roommate, and police reported that the victim had sustained a visible head injury.
Upon searching the home, police said they found two other firearms, including a shotgun, and ammunition for multiple other guns. They also reported finding a “threatening letter,” brass knuckles, two marijuana bongs and five marijuana pipes, and 23.4 grams of THC.
Gunderson was charged Monday with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and the following misdemeanors: battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday at the County Jail.
