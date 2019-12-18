Police: Man says he doesn't care if K-9 dies during drug search

RACINE — An early morning drug bust on the north side of Racine Wednesday reportedly uncovered nearly 30 grams of heroin, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a loaded handgun, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 6 a.m., Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents, the Racine County SWAT Team and a K-9 deputy executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities learned that the suspect at the residence — 31-year-old Jonathan Harris — is allegedly a gang member and was involved in the sales of crack cocaine and heroin.

Agents obtained a search warrant. Before a K-9 handler brought the K-9 into the residence to help with the search, the handler asked the occupants if there were any drugs, such as fentanyl in the residence, which would harm the K-9, something routinely asked during drug searches.

When asked, the Sheriff's Office said that Harris replied, “(Expletive) you and your dog, I don’t give a (expletive) if the dog dies."