RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an incident in which a man was robbed of his phone and money at gunpoint early Monday, not far from the intersection of Rapids Drive and Mount Pleasant Street.
At 12:18 a.m. Monday, a robbery was reported in the 2000 block of Goold Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
A man said he was outside smoking when a vehicle pulled up. A suspect exited the vehicle, walked up to the victim and demanded money at gunpoint.
Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that no one was in custody as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.