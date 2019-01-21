Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an incident in which a man was robbed of his phone and money at gunpoint early Monday, not far from the intersection of Rapids Drive and Mount Pleasant Street. 

At 12:18 a.m. Monday, a robbery was reported in the 2000 block of Goold Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

A man said he was outside smoking when a vehicle pulled up. A suspect exited the vehicle, walked up to the victim and demanded money at gunpoint.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that no one was in custody as of Monday.

