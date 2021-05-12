Police: Man pulled over for failure to stop in Caledonia had 0.74 pounds of pot in his underwear

CALEDONIA — A Kenosha man accused of failing to stop for a school bus in Caledonia allegedly had nearly three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in his underwear.

Lazeric R. Maxey, 28, of the 4100 block of 32nd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a car on Northwestern Avenue for failing to stop for a school bus.

Officers approached the car and made contact with the driver, Maxey, and conducted a search. On the passenger seat, a black backpack containing a scale with marijuana residue on it, multiple plastic baggies, a large plastic bag with marijuana residue, sheets of stickers with the words "Tamper Evident Back Pack Boyz" on them and a plastic cup with marijuana residue was found. On the back seat were a large bag with a box of baggies, and a red bag with a "Back Pack Boyz" logo with two plastic baggies with marijuana in them. "Backpack Boyz" is a cannabis dispensary in Southern California, where recreational marijuana use is legal.