Police: Man pulled over for failure to stop in Caledonia had 0.74 pounds of pot in his underwear

CALEDONIA — A Kenosha man accused of failing to stop for a school bus in Caledonia allegedly had nearly three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in his underwear.
Lazeric R. Maxey, 28, of the 4100 block of 32nd Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a car on Northwestern Avenue for failing to stop for a school bus.
Officers approached the car and made contact with the driver, Maxey, and conducted a search. On the passenger seat, a black backpack containing a scale with marijuana residue on it, multiple plastic baggies, a large plastic bag with marijuana residue, sheets of stickers with the words "Tamper Evident Back Pack Boyz" on them and a plastic cup with marijuana residue was found. On the back seat were a large bag with a box of baggies, and a red bag with a "Back Pack Boyz" logo with two plastic baggies with marijuana in them. "Backpack Boyz" is a cannabis dispensary in Southern California, where recreational marijuana use is legal.
A thorough search of Maxey found a large plastic bag of marijuana inside his boxers near his left leg. The bag contained 335.8 grams (0.74 pounds) of marijuana. The two plastic baggies found in the car contained 16.7 grams of marijuana in them.
Maxey was given a $500 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
