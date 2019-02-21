RACINE — A man has been charged after allegedly firing a single shot into the ground in front of his home on the 1300 block of Marquette Street Tuesday.
Keith Eugene Banks, 57, has been charged with three felonies for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 1-5 grams of cocaine and one misdemeanor for intentionally pointing a firearm at another person.
A woman told police that Banks kicked her out of the residence, but she returned to retrieve her driver’s license and a check that was set to arrive in the mail, according to a criminal complaint.
When she arrived, Banks allegedly came to the front porch, pointed the handgun at his ex-roommate’s vehicle, then pointed the gun at the ground and fired a single round. Police said that they found a single casing on the porch.
According to Racine Police, “Banks stated that he did not have (the victim’s) ID and would not be providing (her) with her check” until she paid him the money he thought he was owed. Police said that Banks smelled of an intoxicant; he admitted to having consumed alcohol that day and that he “offered multiple inconsistent statements about the presence of the shell casing and denied owning or possessing a firearm.” Upon searching Banks’ vehicle, police reportedly found a 3.6 gram “8-ball” of crack-cocaine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. As of Thursday night, Banks was being held in Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. Banks has a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery for an alleged 2017 road rage incident, and misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct in 2017 and criminal damage to property last year.
