STURTEVANT — A Milwaukee man reportedly fell asleep after being arrested following a 100 mph chase on Highway H Thursday afternoon, during which he crashed into three other vehicles, according to Sturtevant police.

Tommy R. Hines Jr., 21, was charged Friday with eight felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer, two felony counts of hit and run involving injury, one misdemeanor count of operating while revoked, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 20 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the complaint:

At 3:34 p.m. Thursday, someone called police to report a car driving recklessly on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) near Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant, saying that it looked liked the driver, Hines, was asleep at the wheel. A Sturtevant officer spotted Hines driving the car past Farm & Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave.

Hines sped away, going 70 to 80 mph north on Highway H (Renaissance Boulevard) to Highway 20 (Washington Avenue), then turned around and sped south. Once he passed the intersection of Highway H and West Road, police said that Hines accelerated up to 100 mph.

Hines' vehicle eventually stopped due to the damage from the crashses. Police surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and arrested Hines.

Hines admitted to smoking marijuana at 7 a.m. Thursday. Officers did not find any drugs or alcohol in the car but located a digital scale.

Dozes off

After Hines was put into a squad car, he fell asleep. He denied any injuries and said he was tired.

On the way to the police station, Hines fell asleep again. An officer "had to use a bit of force to wake Hines up," the criminal complaint says.

At the station, Hines agreed to provide a sample of his blood but again fell asleep. Blood analysis results are pending.

Records show Hines has an open warrant for a case involving a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 in Waukesha County.

The case was filed July 23 last year and Hines did not show up to a plea and sentencing hearing on Dec. 13, records show.

Hines made an initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Friday, during which a cash bond was set at $50,000. He was still in custody in Racine County Jail with a hold order as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

