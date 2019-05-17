STURTEVANT — A Milwaukee man reportedly fell asleep after being arrested following a 100 mph chase on Highway H Thursday afternoon, during which he crashed into three other vehicles, according to Sturtevant police.
Tommy R. Hines Jr., 21, was charged Friday with eight felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer, two felony counts of hit and run involving injury, one misdemeanor count of operating while revoked, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 20 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the complaint:
At 3:34 p.m. Thursday, someone called police to report a car driving recklessly on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) near Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant, saying that it looked liked the driver, Hines, was asleep at the wheel. A Sturtevant officer spotted Hines driving the car past Farm & Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave.
Hines sped away, going 70 to 80 mph north on Highway H (Renaissance Boulevard) to Highway 20 (Washington Avenue), then turned around and sped south. Once he passed the intersection of Highway H and West Road, police said that Hines accelerated up to 100 mph.
Hines' vehicle eventually stopped due to the damage from the crashses. Police surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and arrested Hines.
Hines admitted to smoking marijuana at 7 a.m. Thursday. Officers did not find any drugs or alcohol in the car but located a digital scale.
Dozes off
After Hines was put into a squad car, he fell asleep. He denied any injuries and said he was tired.
On the way to the police station, Hines fell asleep again. An officer "had to use a bit of force to wake Hines up," the criminal complaint says.
At the station, Hines agreed to provide a sample of his blood but again fell asleep. Blood analysis results are pending.
Records show Hines has an open warrant for a case involving a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 in Waukesha County.
The case was filed July 23 last year and Hines did not show up to a plea and sentencing hearing on Dec. 13, records show.
Hines made an initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Friday, during which a cash bond was set at $50,000. He was still in custody in Racine County Jail with a hold order as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brittaney L. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittaney L. Brown, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Cassandra Christine Fischer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra Christine Fischer, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Julio C. Herrera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julio C. Herrera, 3000 block of Gates St., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse Michael Koller
Jesse Michael Koller, Waterford, child enticement, exposing intimate parts, fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a child.
Jovahnte M. Lewis
Jovahnte M. Lewis, 1300 block of West Blvd., Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kywhane M. Nash
Kywhane M. Nash, Milwaukee, second-degree reckless injury.
Adam W. Ricchio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam W. Ricchio, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather L. Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather L. Deltoro, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Willie James Hubbard
Willie James Hubbard, 800 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Cashmier C. McDuffie
Cashmier C. McDuffie, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Destiny K. Sparks
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny K. Sparks, 900 block of Marquette St., Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jose V. Zavala
Jose V. Zavala, 2600 block of 63rd St., Kenosha, battery, disorderly conduct.
Nia L. Coward
Nia L. Coward, 300 block of Main St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Ivonne Fuentes
Ivonne Fuentes, 1600 block of Grand Ave., Racine, operating without a license.
Salley Jean Jordan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Salley Jean Jordan, Waukesha, operating without a license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.