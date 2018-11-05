BURLINGTON — A 21-year-old Calumet County man allegedly claimed that he was God while being arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct at the Burlington Walmart, 1901 Milwaukee Ave.
According to court records, Jose E. Castro-Reyes of Hilbert had repeatedly showed up at Walmart intoxicated several days in a row, harassing staff, swearing at police officers, and trying to bite medical personnel.
According to the criminal complaint:
Burlington city police responded to Walmart at 10:04 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about Castro-Reyes harassing employees.
When an officer asked Castro-Reyes what was going on, he reportedly replied, “nothing” and admitted to having consumed alcohol.
Police did not want to allow Castro-Reyes to drive home alone, so they had him call family members for a ride. During these phone calls, Castro-Reyes allegedly caused a disturbance for Walmart customers by yelling profanities loudly.
Castro-Reyes had been released on bond for another court case and had been directed not to consume any alcohol. When police administered a breath test, Castro-Reyes’ blood-alcohol level was reportedly 0.19. He was then placed under arrest.
While trying to place Castro-Reyes’ wrists in handcuffs, he allegedly tried to headbutt an officer and kick another. Police then took him to the ground.
After standing up, Castro-Reyes claimed his leg was hurting, and then tried to kick an officer with his other foot.
A rescue squad was called to transport Castro-Reyes to the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
At the hospital, Police reported that Castro-Reyes said “I got connections. You’ve got three people in your family that are about to (expletive) die,” to an officer. He then said, “Bow down (expletive) because I’m God … let me show you I’m God,” followed by “several phrases in unintelligible speech,” according to police.
Police said that Castro-Reyes then tried to tip over the bed, spit on hospital staff and escape from his restraints. While being transported to the Racine County Jail in an ambulance, he reportedly escaped from restraints after acting calmly just moments before.
After medical personnel threatened to sedate him, Castro-Reyes reportedly remained calm for the rest of the trip to the jail.
Throughout the incident, police said that Castro-Reyes would very quickly switch from acting calmly to becoming violent and vulgar. He also asked police to kill him on several occasions, and also said he wanted to kill himself.
Numerous charges filed, pending
Castro-Reyes faces two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Combined, he faces up to 5½ years in prison and/or a fine of up to $72,000.
There are multiple open cases against Castro-Reyes, court records show, including for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia from September, and disorderly conduct in October. He was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Walworth County in July 2018. He remained in custody at the Racine county Jail as of Monday night, online records indicated.
