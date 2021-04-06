Police: Man being arrested for 7th OWI tells officer he would 'come after' him once released from prison

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his seventh OWI, allegedly after he told a police officer he would "come after" him once released from prison.
William G. Stritchko Jr., 52, of the 700 block of Royal Park Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a seventh offense, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer saw a car driving erratically near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Three Mile Road.
The officer initiated a stop and made contact with the driver, Stritchko. The officer reported noticing Stritchko had watery, bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. The officer tried to have him complete the standardized field sobriety tests, but Stritchko refused multiple times and belched at the officer.
Stritchko was then taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw where he yelled into the officer's body camera and said once he was released from prison he would "come after" the officer. He then said he was the "baddest (expletive)."
Stritchko was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: April 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Stritchko Jr.
William G Stritchko Jr., 700 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michele Y Tobler
Michele Y Tobler, 3400 block of 19th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Marcell D Adams
Marcell D Adams, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Chad P McCloskey
Chad P McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession with cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ellis B Owens Jr.
Ellis B Owens Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Anwar J Palmer
Anwar J Palmer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Billy R Summers Jr.
Billy R Summers Jr., 500 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Antonio W Yeats
Antonio W Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Stephen T Bartol
Stephen T Bartol, 100 block of North Old English Settlement Avenue, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (elderly person), misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Marquise T Epps
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquise T Epps, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Nicole C Henderson
Nicole C Henderson, East Chicago, Indiana, possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Robert Krekling
Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick L Lewis
Derick L Lewis, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Ciandre N Mangum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ciandre N Mangum, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Angel E Martinez
Angel E Martinez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ramiro Navarro Guerrero
Ramiro Navarro Guerrero, Kansasville, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Brandon Oates-Carson
Brandon Oates-Carson, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Saxon A Schattner
Saxon A Schattner, 15400 block of Spring Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.