Police: Man being arrested for 7th OWI tells officer he would 'come after' him once released from prison
Police: Man being arrested for 7th OWI tells officer he would 'come after' him once released from prison

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his seventh OWI, allegedly after he told a police officer he would "come after" him once released from prison.

William G. Stritchko Jr., 52, of the 700 block of Royal Park Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a seventh offense, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer saw a car driving erratically near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Three Mile Road.

William Stritchko Jr.

Stritchko Jr.

The officer initiated a stop and made contact with the driver, Stritchko. The officer reported noticing Stritchko had watery, bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. The officer tried to have him complete the standardized field sobriety tests, but Stritchko refused multiple times and belched at the officer.

Stritchko was then taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw where he yelled into the officer's body camera and said once he was released from prison he would "come after" the officer. He then said he was the "baddest (expletive)."

Stritchko was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

