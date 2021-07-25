Police: Man asked child under 13 for underwear pictures, had 221 child porn images on computer

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly asked a child under the age of 13 for underwear pictures and allegedly had 221 images of child pornography on a flash drive.

Dylan J Brannon, 35, of the 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, has been charged with six felony counts of possession of child pornography, a felony count of exposing a child to harmful material and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 5, an investigator with the Oak Creek Police Department took a report from a child under the age of 13 involving Brannon.

The child said that in June, she received a friend request from Brannon on TikTok and the two began messaging. They also became friends on Snapchat.

On June 12, he sent her a picture of himself naked and another nude photo. He asked if she was willing to play truth or dare and asked for underwear pictures. Brannon told her he felt unappreciated and was looking for a third person to have sex with him and his partner.

On Wednesday, Oak Creek officers executed a search warrant on Brannon’s home and they located marijuana and 14 Adderall pills. A computer was located in his office where 221 photos of child pornography were found on a flash drive.