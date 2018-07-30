MOUNT PLEASANT — A Minnesota man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly trying to fight a father in front of his children and yelling a racial slur at Mount Pleasant Police officers.
Robert J. Smith, 45, of Buffalo, Minn., is charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Friday, Smith asked a man for money near the Rogan’s Shoes at Racine Centre, 5201 Washington Ave. The man, who was with his three children between the ages of 2 and 8, refused to give Smith any money. Smith reportedly turned aggressive and wouldn’t leave the man alone.
As the two argued, the man warned Smith that he had a concealed-carry license and told Smith to leave because children were present. Smith took off his shirt, threatened to fight the man and got into a fighting stance.
Two officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded. Smith reportedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day.
The man showed officers a video he took of Smith during the argument, and the officers arrested Smith.
As the officers were putting Smith into their squad vehicle, he reportedly began yelling the N-word at them and said “I wish you got shot.”
Smith made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $500 cash bond was set, online records show. His status conference is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Businesses need to start calling Police on beggars. We have been approached for money at several stores and a fast food restaurant. One woman was very angry we didn’t give her money.
Good responsible gun owner. He did the right thing.
