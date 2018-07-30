Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Minnesota man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly trying to fight a father in front of his children and yelling a racial slur at Mount Pleasant Police officers.

Robert J. Smith, 45, of Buffalo, Minn., is charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Friday, Smith asked a man for money near the Rogan’s Shoes at Racine Centre, 5201 Washington Ave. The man, who was with his three children between the ages of 2 and 8, refused to give Smith any money. Smith reportedly turned aggressive and wouldn’t leave the man alone.

As the two argued, the man warned Smith that he had a concealed-carry license and told Smith to leave because children were present. Smith took off his shirt, threatened to fight the man and got into a fighting stance.

Two officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded. Smith reportedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

The man showed officers a video he took of Smith during the argument, and the officers arrested Smith.

As the officers were putting Smith into their squad vehicle, he reportedly began yelling the N-word at them and said “I wish you got shot.”

Smith made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $500 cash bond was set, online records show. His status conference is scheduled for Sept. 18.

1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments