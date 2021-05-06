 Skip to main content
Police: Main Street store owner in Racine fractured man's skull by pistol whipping him during fight
RACINE — The store owner of One Stop Foods at 1711 N. Main St. allegedly pistol whipped someone, causing a skull fracture and ruptured eardrum during a fight in the store.

Iyad M. Alabed, 36, of the 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, was charged with three felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the One Stop Foods at 1711 N. Main St. for a man down in the parking lot and another with a firearm.

Iyad Alabed

Alabed

Upon arrival, an officer saw the store owner, Alabed, walk out in front of a delivery truck holding a gun. The victim was on the ground with his face and head completely covered in blood. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries which included a skull fracture, a ruptured eardrum and a total of 10 stitches. The victim did not have a weapon.

The officer spoke with Alabed who said that the victim threatened to kill him and he made a gesture in the store as if to say he was armed. He then pistol whipped him in the side of his head and the force of the impact caused the gun to fire in the store.

An investigator spoke with witnesses who said the victim was using "bad words" towards Alabed and Alabed proceeded to hit him with the gun. Video recording showed the victim on the ground and Alabed continuously kicking him.

The investigator then watched the store's surveillance video which showed the victim talking with Alabed. The victim seemed upset and began pointing in the store, occasionally putting his hand in his pocket or waistband. The two then shake hands and fist bump. The victim walked towards the north door and points to his head while talking to Alabed. Alabed then presses the "hold up" alarm and gets his gun before forcing his way through the plexiglass divider and striking the victim. The victim then puts his hands up but Alabed continues to hit him. The victim tries to leave but then Alabed puts him in a headlock. As the victim is lying on the ground, Alabed points his gun towards him and proceeds to kick him 13 times.

Alabed was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

