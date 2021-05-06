Police: Main Street store owner in Racine fractured man's skull by pistol whipping him during fight

The investigator then watched the store's surveillance video which showed the victim talking with Alabed. The victim seemed upset and began pointing in the store, occasionally putting his hand in his pocket or waistband. The two then shake hands and fist bump. The victim walked towards the north door and points to his head while talking to Alabed. Alabed then presses the "hold up" alarm and gets his gun before forcing his way through the plexiglass divider and striking the victim. The victim then puts his hands up but Alabed continues to hit him. The victim tries to leave but then Alabed puts him in a headlock. As the victim is lying on the ground, Alabed points his gun towards him and proceeds to kick him 13 times.