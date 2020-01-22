Police looking for man who escaped jail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Regional law enforcement was on the lookout for a man who escaped a correctional center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Kenneth T. Ambrose, 38, reportedly escaped from the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center on the northwest side of Milwaukee.
He is described as a black male with brown eyes, black dreadlocks, weighing 201 pounds and standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall.
The Department of Corrections has advised anyone with information regarding Ambrose's whereabouts to "immediately contact law enforcement."
Online court records show that Ambrose pleaded guilty to injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in 2015 in Waukesha County. He has prior convictions for armed robbery in 2007, manufacturing/delivering cocaine in 2002, burglary in 2000 and battery in 1999, all of them in Milwaukee County.
In 1998 in Racine County, he pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph P LaRose
Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
James O McKnight
James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavontae R Booker
Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Michael J Carlson
Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.