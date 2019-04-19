KENOSHA — Police said a 32-year-old Racine man is in custody after he stole a vehicle, crashed it and ran from officers Thursday.
Tuan Watkins was apprehended by police dog Ace at 2:18 p.m. in the 6400 block of 37th Avenue.
Kenosha Police were called to the 3500 block of 52nd Street at about 1:30 p.m. when a caller said Watkins was in the area and had a warrant for his arrest.
Watkins ran into a nearby industrial yard and attempted to steal a vehicle at the business when employees removed Watkins from the vehicle, according to Kenosha Police Lt. James Beller.
Police said Watkins then fought with the driver of a Chevy Equinox, stole the vehicle, drove off and caused a two-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of 60th Street.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.
Watkins drove about two blocks from the crash scene and ran from the vehicle, according to police.
Police surrounded the area and summoned the police dog, which took down Watkins.
Watkins was arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail, where he was being held on multiple pending charges, according to Beller.
Watkins has an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.
He has an extensive criminal background involving drug possession, theft, disorderly conduct, obstruction and a hit-and-run accident resulting in injury, according to court records.
