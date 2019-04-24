Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shots fired incident in that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.

The incident happened at 3:04 p.m. No one was shot and no property was damaged, Malacara said.

Police had not made any arrests as of 1 p.m. Wednesday and are continuing to investigate.

