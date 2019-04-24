RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shots fired incident in that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The incident happened at 3:04 p.m. No one was shot and no property was damaged, Malacara said.
Police had not made any arrests as of 1 p.m. Wednesday and are continuing to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.