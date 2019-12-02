Police investigating reported robbery of Racine Mexican restaurant

RACINE — A "masked suspect" allegedly robbed Taqueria Arandas, 1501 Prospect St., on Sunday evening and police are seeking tips to make an arrest.
The suspect allegedly entered the Mexican restaurant with a handgun, took "an undetermined amount of money" and fled the store, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Adam Malacara.
The investigation remains open and no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information should contact Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
