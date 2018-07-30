Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a man who was found dead the Root River Sunday morning, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

At 11:41 a.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to the Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., for a body in the water. A 42-year-old man was found dead.

The man's father had called for a welfare check Saturday night because the man left the Fifth Street Yacht Club and was supposed to go to a boat dock on the river.

Malacara said there were no signs of trauma, but the investigation will remain open while authorities rule out foul play.

