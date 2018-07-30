RACINE — Racine Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Root River Sunday morning, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
At 11:41 a.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to the Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., for a body in the water. A 42-year-old man was found dead.
The man’s father had called for a welfare check Saturday night because the man left the Fifth Street Yacht Club and was supposed to go to a boat dock on the river.
Malacara said there were no signs of trauma, but the investigation will remain open while authorities rule out foul play.
Jim Muleski, the yacht club’s rear commodore, said the man’s father is a member of the club and that police were there reviewing security footage.
“It was heartbreaking,” Muleski said of the death. “Our hearts go out to the family, and prayers.”
Police have not yet named the victim and Muleski declined to name the man out of respect for the family.