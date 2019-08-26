RACINE – Police are investigating what caused a food truck to start on fire early Monday morning.
Fire crews responded to the 2000 Block of Kewaunee Street for the fire at 2:50 a.m., according to a Racine Fire Department release.
Fire crews extinguished the fire and prevented its spread to a nearby building. No one was injured as a result of this fire. Damage is estimated at $60,000.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, they are asked to contact crime stoppers 1-888-636-9330 or the Racine Police Department.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marshall T. Andrews
Marshall T. Andrews, 400 block of Three Miles Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric J. Brannon
Eric J. Brannon, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elijah M. Campbell
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, racine, misdemaenor theft, felony bail jumping.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, take vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, operating without a license.
Mykeshia S. Howze
Mykeshia S. Howze, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Marquis D. Jones
Marquis D. Jones, 2300 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Torrance L. McClain
Torrance L. McClain, 2100 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Brooks
Anthony Brooks, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William Cruz
William Cruz, Tampa, Fla., obstructing an officer.
Heidi E. Mayer
Heidi E. Mayer, 1900 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee J. White
Lee J. White, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
