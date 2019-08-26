{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE – Police are investigating what caused a food truck to start on fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2000 Block of Kewaunee Street for the fire at 2:50 a.m., according to a Racine Fire Department release.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and prevented its spread to a nearby building. No one was injured as a result of this fire. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

If anyone has information regarding this fire, they are asked to contact crime stoppers 1-888-636-9330 or the Racine Police Department.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments