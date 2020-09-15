Police investigating discovery of brain-like object at Myers Park

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police are investigating the discovery of what looks like a brain, found wrapped in foil Tuesday morning at the beach at Samuel Myers Park.

Flowers and money were also reportedly found in the package.

Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the beach off 11th Street at 8:57 a.m., shortly after the items were discovered by a passerby.

The discovery was announced on the Racine Uncensored Facebook page and was posted by James Senda, who said in the posting that he made the discovery.

Melby said that an investigation is underway and noted that as of Tuesday morning the tissue-like item had not been confirmed to be human remains.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

