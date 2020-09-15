 Skip to main content
Police investigating discovery of brain-like object at Myers Park
Police investigating discovery of brain-like object at Myers Park

Police investigating discovery of brain-like object at Myers Park

What appears to be a brain, wrapped along with flowers and money, was reportedly found just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Samuel Myers Park near Gateway Technical College's Racine campus. Police are investigating.

 James Senda

 James Senda

RACINE — Police are investigating the discovery of what looks like a brain, found wrapped in foil Tuesday morning at the beach at Samuel Myers Park. 

Flowers and money were also reportedly found in the package.

Sgt. Chad Melby, public information officer for the Racine Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the beach off 11th Street at 8:57 a.m., shortly after the items were discovered by a passerby.

The discovery was announced on the Racine Uncensored Facebook page and was posted by James Senda, who said in the posting that he made the discovery.

Melby said that an investigation is underway and noted that as of Tuesday morning the tissue-like item had not been confirmed to be human remains.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

