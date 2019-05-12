Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Police said they are investigating the death of two people found dead in a home early Friday in the 2600 block of 19th Street as a potential murder/suicide.

At 6:50 a.m. Friday, city police responded to the scene after a child called police indicating that shots were being fired inside the home, Sgt. Adam Malacara said during a press conference outside of Racine Police headquarters Friday afternoon.

When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of two individuals — a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. The two were an estranged couple, Malacara said. Police confirmed that after a preliminary investigation, the incident is being investigated as a possible murder/suicide.

Two of the couple’s children were also found in the home. Malacara said the children are safe and uninjured.

“We are all very happy that the kids are safe,” Malacara said. “We worry about them.”

The Police Department has classified the shooting as a homicide, but officers said they are not actively searching for a suspect. In the home, two guns were recovered, with the possibility of a third, Malacara said. Police confirmed that they had responded to calls at the house in the past.

Police said that out of respect for the families involved, they would not be releasing the names of the victims on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.

Malacara said this incident is not connected to the arrest of 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha on Thursday. Fuller was found in the 2000 block of Blake Avenue.

Unlucky coincidences

David Huppenbauer, a maintenance technician working for a property developer, said this is the second day that he has gone to work near an active police scene.

On Thursday, Huppenbauer was assigned to complete flooring work on 37th Avenue in Kenosha, not far from where the fatal shooting of Juga took place.

On Friday, he was responding to an apartment building at the corner of 19th Street and Flett due to hot-water issues in a building. The building is adjacent to the scene of Friday’s homicide.

“The scene in Kenosha looked exactly like this,” Huppenbauer said.

