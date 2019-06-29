RACINE — Police are investgating a "criminal act" at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Racine Police Sgt. John Spieker.
Police responded to the bank, which opens at 9 a.m., at about 8:45 a.m Saturday. As of about 10:30 a.m., three marked squad cars and one unmarked squad car were still at the scene.
No other information about the reported crime was immediately available. Spieker said police will likely release more information later today.
Investigators were observed speaking with witnesses and searching for fingerprints on the bank's door. Crime-scene tape was blocking off the entire building as officers worked the scene.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becoems available.
Today's mugshots: June 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arthur J. Malacara
Arthur J. Malacara, Caledonia, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Terrence J. Russell
Terrence J. Russell, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christina Villalobos
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christina Villalobos, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.
Trenton J. Garski
Trenton J. Garski, 7100 block of Deerpath Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
