Four Racine Police squad cars were at Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Saturday morning to investigate a "criminal act," according to Sgt. John Spieker. No other information was immediately available.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Police are investgating a "criminal act" at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Racine Police Sgt. John Spieker.

Police responded to the bank, which opens at 9 a.m., at about 8:45 a.m Saturday. As of about 10:30 a.m., three marked squad cars and one unmarked squad car were still at the scene.

Police investigate a crime Saturday morning at Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

No other information about the reported crime was immediately available. Spieker said police will likely release more information later today.

Investigators were observed speaking with witnesses and searching for fingerprints on the bank's door. Crime-scene tape was blocking off the entire building as officers worked the scene.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becoems available.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

