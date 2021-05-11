Police: Illinois woman had 10 other people's personal information, is involved in a drug ring

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois woman allegedly had 10 other people’s personal information and also is allegedly involved in a drug ring.

Hellen A. Kollar, 28, from Wood Dale, Illinois, has been charged with 11 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, felony counts of uttering a forgery, financial transaction card theft by other violations and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to Racine Honda, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, for a woman trying to buy a car using someone else’s identification.

Upon arrival, an officer met with an employee who said Kollar came into the dealership and tried to use fake identification to buy an $80,000 car. They said she wanted to apply for a loan but did not have any money to put down and only had paper identification. Kollar was dropped off by an Uber from Illinois.