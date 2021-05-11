Police: Illinois woman had 10 other people's personal information, is involved in a drug ring

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois woman allegedly had 10 other people’s personal information and also is allegedly involved in a drug ring.
Hellen A. Kollar, 28, from Wood Dale, Illinois, has been charged with 11 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, felony counts of uttering a forgery, financial transaction card theft by other violations and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to Racine Honda, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, for a woman trying to buy a car using someone else’s identification.
Upon arrival, an officer met with an employee who said Kollar came into the dealership and tried to use fake identification to buy an $80,000 car. They said she wanted to apply for a loan but did not have any money to put down and only had paper identification. Kollar was dropped off by an Uber from Illinois.
Kollar eventually told the officer that she was provided with the fake identification. She said the picture on the ID was hers but someone else made it and gave it to her. She was supposed to buy a car with another person’s information but pay that person the payments. She said she worked for people in a ring of drug dealers in Illinois. The officer searched her purse and found 10 other victims’ personal information and IDs.
Kollar said she didn’t know any of the people on the cards and that someone gave her the cards and told her to memorize the information. An officer also found a baggie containing 2.2 grams of meth on her.
Kollar was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 10
Today's mugshots: May 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Hellen A Kollar
Hellen A Kollar, Wood Dale, Illinois, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (theft by other violations), possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer.
Marcus Alexander Lindsey
Marcus Alexander Lindsey, 1800 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 3500 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft from person or corpse (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (previous conviction within 7 years, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments).
Tracy J Williams
Tracy J Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kevin S Baker
Kevin S Baker, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Yaniel Cruz
Yaniel Cruz, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn E Londre
Shawn E Londre, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Courtney L Lucas
Courtney L Lucas, 1300 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark L Strothenke
Mark L Strothenke, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Glenter J Banks
Glenter J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Ann Beckius
Sarah Ann Beckius, 3600 block of Carter Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua D Daniel Jr.
Joshua D Daniel Jr., 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Manuel Garcia Jr.
Manuel Garcia Jr., 1100 block of Rode Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Monica M Hoffmann
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.