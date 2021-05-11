 Skip to main content
Police: Illinois woman had 10 other people's personal information, is involved in a drug ring
Police: Illinois woman had 10 other people's personal information, is involved in a drug ring

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois woman allegedly had 10 other people’s personal information and also is allegedly involved in a drug ring.

Hellen A. Kollar, 28, from Wood Dale, Illinois, has been charged with 11 felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain, felony counts of uttering a forgery, financial transaction card theft by other violations and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to Racine Honda, 1701 SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, for a woman trying to buy a car using someone else’s identification.

Hellen Kollar

Kollar

Upon arrival, an officer met with an employee who said Kollar came into the dealership and tried to use fake identification to buy an $80,000 car. They said she wanted to apply for a loan but did not have any money to put down and only had paper identification. Kollar was dropped off by an Uber from Illinois.

Kollar eventually told the officer that she was provided with the fake identification. She said the picture on the ID was hers but someone else made it and gave it to her. She was supposed to buy a car with another person’s information but pay that person the payments. She said she worked for people in a ring of drug dealers in Illinois. The officer searched her purse and found 10 other victims’ personal information and IDs.

Kollar said she didn’t know any of the people on the cards and that someone gave her the cards and told her to memorize the information. An officer also found a baggie containing 2.2 grams of meth on her.

Kollar was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

