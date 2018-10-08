RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified Raheem Jeelani, 33, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, as the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of Villa Street on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer noticed a vehicle with a broken tail light on Saturday and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer also reported recognizing the male passenger of the vehicle as having an active search warrant outstanding against him. The criminal complaint identifies the passenger as Conttrell Jackson.
The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over on the 900 block of Park Avenue, but the vehicle, driven by Jeelani, reportedly tried to speed away.
The car did not stop at four stop signs and was driving more than 80 mph, according to police. It fish-tailed in the 1400 block of Villa Street and crashed into a parked GMC Acadia.
Police said that both men tried to flee the vehicle. They were both apprehended, but also injured. Jackson was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa that day for a collapsed lung, broken bones and internal bleeding, but Jeelani was reportedly taken to jail Saturday night after treatment at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A .38 revolver was recovered from the vehicle, and Jackson reportedly was had $200 in his possession and two bags of marijuana in his mouth. Also found in the vehicle were a digital scale, 0.3 grams of cocaine and three cell phones.
Jeelani reportedly claimed that everything in the vehicle was his.
Driver facing multiple charges
No charges have been filed against Jackson yet, court records show, but Jeelani faces charges of first-degree recklessly causing injury, attempting to flee a police office in a vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, a repeat offense of possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, among Jeelani’s prior convictions are possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and theft. He has been incarcerated five separate times, most recently from May 8, 2012 to April 7, 2015.
Jeelani is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday night.
