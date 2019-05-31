Police ID victims in North Bay Drive stabbing homicide

RACINE — Racine Police have released the names of the victims of the North Bay Drive domestic incident that left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
The man who was killed has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Smith. Joy Reid, 36, was hospitalized and is in stable but critical condition, police said.
The preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be a homicide, police said, and Lapiate P. Boone, of the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, as a result of domestic abuse.
Boone's initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court is set for 1:30 p.m. today.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Boone’s children’s mother, Reid, went to visit her 16-year-old and 12-year-old children, who were living with their father, Boone, in a duplex at 3822 North Bay Drive on the city’s far northeast side. Reid also lived there until September, when she moved out due to problems in their relationship.
Reid was at the home from about 4-8 p.m. Wednesday when she and Boone began to argue. During an argument, Boone allegedly stabbed Reid in the back of the leg with a kitchen knife. She immediately left with her children and the 16-year-old drove her to the hospital for treatment.
After she was released from the hospital, Reid and her boyfriend, Smith, took the children back to the duplex to get their school bags and some clothing. Boone’s car was not there. They all went inside and did not find Boone, so the children and their mother began to pack some items.
At about 12:49 a.m., according to police, Boone returned home and began hitting Reid with a large pole in the living room. Smith tried to get between the two, but Boone began hitting him too.
The fight moved into the kitchen, where Boone allegedly grabbed a knife and began stabbing Reid and Smith, who tried to intervene. The three went through the kitchen’s backdoor and into the backyard, where Boone fled, leaving Reid on the ground.
Smith returned to the house, where the children tried to use towels to stop his bleeding. He was stabbed in the chest, upper thigh and head. Smith was found near his phone trying to call 911 when paramedics arrived. He died from his injuries before he could be treated at the hospital.
Reid remained in the backyard where she was found in the grass by a Racine Police officer. A knife was located nearby. She reportedly told an officer that Boone had stabbed her.
She suffered injuries to her face, right arm and back and was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.