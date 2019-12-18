You are the owner of this article.
Police: 'I don’t give a (expletive) if the dog dies' alleged dealer says before K-9 searches home
Police: 'I don’t give a (expletive) if the dog dies' alleged dealer says before K-9 searches home

RACINE — An early morning drug bust on the north side of Racine Wednesday uncovered nearly 30 grams of heroin, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a loaded handgun, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 6 a.m., Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents, Racine County SWAT Team and a K-9 deputy executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities learned that the suspect at the residence — 31-year-old Jonathan Harris — was a gang member and involved in the sales of crack cocaine and heroin.

Jonathan Harris

Harris

Agents obtained a search warrant. Before the K-9 handler brought the K-9 into the residence to help with the search, the handler asked the occupants if there were any drugs, such as fentanyl in the residence, which would harm the K-9, something routinely asked during drug searches.

When asked, the Sheriff's Office said that Harris replied, “(Expletive) you and your dog, I don’t give a (expletive) if the dog dies."

During the search, 11.4 grams of heroin, 9.9 grams of crack cocaine packaged in seven separate baggie corners, 6.9 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of MDMA, a loaded handgun, more gun magazines for different caliber guns, two digital scales, cell phone, a pill press, a fake California identification card and $1,346 were found. 

Northside drug bust

A records check of the serial number on the handgun revealed it was stolen out of Kenosha County.

Harris is a convicted felon and on state probation for felony fleeing and eluding. He also has felony warrants from probation parole for absconding since October 2018 and a felony warrant for uttering from Kenosha County. His last known address is in Kenosha, online court records show. 

Harris was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail on charges of keeping a drug place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia as a repeat drug offender. 

