RACINE — By happenstance, Racine police witnessed an alleged in-progress drug deal while searching a home involved in a shooting investigation.
Three individuals — Angenette Jones, 48, Tramayne Massie, 42, both of Racine, and Raymond Massie Sr., 47, of Fitchburg — face charges resulting from the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Friday, a group of police officers from the Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on a home on the 600 block of Randolph Street. The warrant reportedly resulted from an unrelated shooting investigation.
The home was empty. As officers searched the building, two officers noticed Jones, who appeared nervous, enter a vehicle parked on North Memorial Drive.
At least one of the officers was wearing a bulletproof vest with the word “POLICE” written on it.
Officers peered through a fence into the car and reportedly saw baggies of what was later confirmed to contain cocaine and heroin change hands between Jones and the occupants of the vehicle, Raymond and Tramayne Massie.
An investigator approached the vehicle and said “hey,” at which point Raymond Massie, who was in the passenger’s seat, looked up, saw the officer and began “frantically yelling, ‘Police, police, police, go, go, go,’ ” according to the complaint.
The officer then reportedly said “hey, stop, police,” and tried to grab Tramayne Massie before he could begin to drive. The officer was unsuccessful, and the car began moving forward and to the left, toward where the officer was standing.
Raymond Massie left the vehicle while it was moving and attempted to flee, and Tramayne Massie attempted to do the same by exiting out the passenger’s side with the car still in motion and Jones in the backseat.
The officer, “while running alongside” the vehicle, steered it toward an unoccupied garage on North Memorial Drive and bumped into the structure before coming to rest.
Jones was then escorted out of the vehicle. An officer said that he saw her drop “two small, white rock-like substances” that she had been holding, which were later confirmed to be crack cocaine.
Meanwhile, other officers pursued and apprehended both of the Massies.
During the on-foot pursuit, Tramayne Massie allegedly threw a baggie into a yard that was later recovered and found to contain both heroin and crack cocaine.
In total, 1.1 grams of crack cocaine was found and 4.3 grams of heroin.
Jones, of the 600 block of North Memorial Drive, faces one charge for possession of cocaine, a felony and a repeat offense. Court records show that she also has been charged with credit card theft and fraud, charges that were filed in February. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Tramayne Massie, of the 1200 block of Superior Street was out of jail on bond at the time of the crime. He faces charges for obstructing an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, two counts of felony bail jumping, a repeat offense of possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine as a party to a crime, and a repeat offense of possession with intent to deliver 3 to 10 grams of heroin as a party to a crime. His most recent offences include felony bail jumping in 2013 and possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of base cocaine in 2003, for which he served eight years in a federal prison.
There is an open case against Tramayne Massie for maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of cocaine and THC from April. His final pretrial hearing is Aug. 24, with a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 25-27.
Raymond Massie faces charges for manufacturing/delivery cocaine of less than one gram, possession with intent to deliver 1 to 5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 3 to 10 grams of heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer. All charges except obstructing an officer include an “as party to a crime” modifier. Raymond Massie had been in prison between August 2012 and December 2017, resulting from charges for selling heroin and cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And life goes on as usual... all out on felony bonds...WOW!! great job liberal judges...You are going to be accountable ...this is to the point of reckless negligence on the part of our judiciary!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.