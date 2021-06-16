Police: Gang member threatened to shoot woman over argument involving dog

RACINE — A teenager who police say is a member of the local Dirty P gang allegedly threatened to shoot a woman over an argument involving a dog.
Leondre O. Varner, 17, of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of bail jumping, one misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for a woman calling about Varner threatening to shoot her.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that she returned home and saw Varner was there. She said a dog had relieved itself in the hallway and confronted him about picking up after the dog. He allegedly walked into his bedroom, came back out with a gun, racked a round in the chamber, pointed it at her head and said: “Say three more words, I’m gonna shoot you.”
The officer was reportedly familiar with Varner and knew he was an adjudicated delinquent and a member of the Dirty P gang. He yelled for Varner to come out with his hands up. Varner tried to get out of a window and officers yelled commands at him. The officer then saw him turn into another room and drop the gun in a toilet before putting his hands up. A shotgun was reportedly found.
Varner was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
