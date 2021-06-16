Police: Gang member threatened to shoot woman over argument involving dog

RACINE — A teenager who police say is a member of the local Dirty P gang allegedly threatened to shoot a woman over an argument involving a dog.

Leondre O. Varner, 17, of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of bail jumping, one misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for a woman calling about Varner threatening to shoot her.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that she returned home and saw Varner was there. She said a dog had relieved itself in the hallway and confronted him about picking up after the dog. He allegedly walked into his bedroom, came back out with a gun, racked a round in the chamber, pointed it at her head and said: “Say three more words, I’m gonna shoot you.”