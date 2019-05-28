RACINE — As the long Memorial Day weekend winded down, Racine Police announced on Tuesday that they received four reports of gunshots fired since Sunday.
The first shots-fired incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Police located the scene of the shooting, but no one was injured and nothing was struck.
Later that day, at 9:47 p.m. and 10:48 p.m., two reports of gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, south of Byrd Avenue and west of Ohio Street. The initial investigation revealed that the shots were coming from behind an apartment building at 1831 Roosevelt Ave. While on the scene, police said shots could be heard to the east of there.
The third gunfire report came in at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Packard Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that two people were standing outside of a vehicle when shots were fired from a vehicle that was traveling south on Packard Avenue. The two people were not injured; however, the vehicle they were standing near was struck.
No one was in custody and police were continuing to investigate the incidents as of Tuesday.
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise L. Anderson
Denise L. Anderson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Emmanuel L. Beachem
Emmanuel L. Beachem, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeffrey R. Brown
Jeffrey R. Brown, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Willie A. Liggins
Willie A. Liggins, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jerome McKinney
Jerome McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment.
Thomas E. Moore
Thomas E. Moore, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travaris T. Moss
Travaris T. Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tammy B. Travis
Tammy B. Travis, Chicago, IL, felony personal identity theft, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500).
Keleaf P. Carothers
Keleaf P. Carothers, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC.
Larry E. Gillespie
Larry E. Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Everett D. Goodlow
Everett D. Goodlow (a.k.a. Raw Dog Goodlaw), Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Eugene R. Phillips
Eugene R. Phillips, 1800 block of Thurston Avenue, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
