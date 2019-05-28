Try 3 months for $3
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — As the long Memorial Day weekend winded down, Racine Police announced on Tuesday that they received four reports of gunshots fired since Sunday. 

The first shots-fired incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Police located the scene of the shooting, but no one was injured and nothing was struck.

Later that day, at 9:47 p.m. and 10:48 p.m., two reports of gunshots were reported in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, south of Byrd Avenue and west of Ohio Street. The initial investigation revealed that the shots were coming from behind an apartment building at 1831 Roosevelt Ave. While on the scene, police said shots could be heard to the east of there.

The third gunfire report came in at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Packard Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that two people were standing outside of a vehicle when shots were fired from a vehicle that was traveling south on Packard Avenue. The two people were not injured; however, the vehicle they were standing near was struck.

No one was in custody and police were continuing to investigate the incidents as of Tuesday.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

