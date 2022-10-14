Police: Fingerprints helped identify teenager who broke into Garbo Motors

RACINE — Fingerprints left behind at the scene helped identify a teenager who broke into the former Garbo Motors building on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
James Klukas, 18, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to Garbo Motors at 3077 Douglas Ave. (Highway 32) for a broken window.
Upon arrival, officers saw the broken window and entered the building. Inside were footprints and shoeprints. It appeared as if the intruder had rummaged through a desk and vehicles left behind in the showroom. The owners said some coins were stolen from a bowl at the front desk. Due to there being no power in the garage doors, the vehicles were not able to driven out of the building. Officers obtained fingerprints from two vehicles.
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were again sent to Garbo Motors for a suspect peering into the windows and trying to open the doors.
Officers arrived and made contact with Klukas. Officers determined his shoes matched those worn by the suspect on the surveillance video of the burglary. Officers were then able to confirm the fingerprints obtained from the incident matched his.
Klukas was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A competency hearing is on Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
