Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A woman suffered severe dog-bite injuries to her head and right arm Saturday evening in an attack that Racine police said apparently stemmed from a fight the woman was having with another woman who owned the dog.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Hamilton Street and was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said the victim is a 57-year-old woman who was fighting with another woman.

The pit bull terrier that attacked was owned by one of the women involved in the fight and is believed to have been defending her, Malacara said.

The victim was rushed to the emergency room, and the owner of the dog was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

The dog was taken by animal control and is being quarantined at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

1
0
1
3
3

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments