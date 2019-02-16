MOUNT PLEASANT — A drunken man with a firearm was calmed and arrested early Saturday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has reported.
Just before 4 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Fancher Road and established a perimeter around a residence, where the man allegedly had multiple weapons, according to a news release.
Police said that they made multiple calls with the suspect, Nicholas Gunderson, 25, of Mount Pleasant, convincing him to exit the residence peacefully. He was later taken to Racine County Jail “without issues,” police said.
Gunderson is being held on the following charges: second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, being armed while intoxicate, illegally pointing/aiming a firearm, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse, battery, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The incident was concluded with the best possible results of no injuries or loss of life,” police said.
