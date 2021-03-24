 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Drunk driver nearly hit a police car, arrested after trying to flee and being tased
0 comments

Police: Drunk driver nearly hit a police car, arrested after trying to flee and being tased

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after almost colliding with a police car.

Mark J. Mikorski, 42, of the 4100 block of N. Main Street, was charged with seven felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth) and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer noticed a car begin to turn into his lane before swerving out of his path, nearly colliding with the squad car.

Mark Mikorski

Mikorski

The officer conducted a stop and the driver, Mikorski, emerged from the driver's seat and began running. The officer gave chase and tased him. Mikorski fell down but got back up again and continued running along a ditch and through a yard at the corner of Meadow Park Lane and Nicholson Road. He eventually fell down again and was arrested. Mikorski had slurred speech and bloodshot and watery eyes.

A preliminary breath test of Mikorski yielded a blood-alcohol concentration of .219, nearly triple the legal limit.

Mikorski was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden taps Harris to deal with border challenges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News