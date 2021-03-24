Police: Drunk driver nearly hit a police car, arrested after trying to flee and being tased

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after almost colliding with a police car.

Mark J. Mikorski, 42, of the 4100 block of N. Main Street, was charged with seven felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth) and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer noticed a car begin to turn into his lane before swerving out of his path, nearly colliding with the squad car.

The officer conducted a stop and the driver, Mikorski, emerged from the driver's seat and began running. The officer gave chase and tased him. Mikorski fell down but got back up again and continued running along a ditch and through a yard at the corner of Meadow Park Lane and Nicholson Road. He eventually fell down again and was arrested. Mikorski had slurred speech and bloodshot and watery eyes.

A preliminary breath test of Mikorski yielded a blood-alcohol concentration of .219, nearly triple the legal limit.