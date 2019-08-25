{{featured_button_text}}
The driver in a one-car vehicle vs. tree crash Sunday afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

RACINE — The driver of a Dodge Stratus suffered life-threatening injuries after a car vs. tree crash Sunday afternoon on West Boulevard near its intersection with 21st Street, police said. 

Flight for Life transported the driver to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, while the passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

