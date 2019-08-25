RACINE — The driver of a Dodge Stratus suffered life-threatening injuries after a car vs. tree crash Sunday afternoon on West Boulevard near its intersection with 21st Street, police said.
Flight for Life transported the driver to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, while the passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
We need tree lanes, hard to share when they are always all over the road!
