Police detain naked man after disturbance call at Mount Pleasant apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly ran naked outside an apartment and appeared to be high on an unknown substance, resulting in a call to police Sunday.

Steven Joe Allen, 44, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At about 6:57 p.m. Sunday, several officers responded to an apartment on Kinzie Avenue in reference to a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that during the 911 call, they could hear a man screaming in the background as they reported that Allen was running naked in the streets.

An officer noted that police were dispatched to the same residence earlier in the day because Allen had reportedly been high the past two days and was acting strangely. During the first call, Allen did not wish to go to the hospital. Officers told his family to call back if the situation changed or became violent.