Police detain naked man after disturbance call at Mount Pleasant apartment
Police detain naked man after disturbance call at Mount Pleasant apartment

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly ran naked outside an apartment and appeared to be high on an unknown substance, resulting in a call to police Sunday.

Steven Joe Allen, 44, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At about 6:57 p.m. Sunday, several officers responded to an apartment on Kinzie Avenue in reference to a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that during the 911 call, they could hear a man screaming in the background as they reported that Allen was running naked in the streets.

An officer noted that police were dispatched to the same residence earlier in the day because Allen had reportedly been high the past two days and was acting strangely. During the first call, Allen did not wish to go to the hospital. Officers told his family to call back if the situation changed or became violent.

Steven J. Allen

Allen

When officers arrived for the second call, they observed Allen exit the apartment fully nude and noticed his behavior was unusual, as if he had been under the influence of an unknown substance. He stood outside for several minutes and implored officers to perform a sex act on him and reportedly asked the officers to bring their wives and girlfriends so he could have sex with them, cut their heads off and drink their blood. 

Paramedics arrived and Allen ran back into his residence. He had to be tased in order to gain his compliance. In the ambulance, he allegedly attempted to spit on emergency personnel and they had to sedate him in order to transport him to nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital. 

A status conference for Allen is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

