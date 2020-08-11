Police detain allegedly naked man after disturbance call at Mount Pleasant apartment

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly ran naked outside an apartment and appeared to be high on an unknown substance, resulting in a call to police Sunday.
Steven Joe Allen, 44, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At about 6:57 p.m. Sunday, several officers responded to an apartment on Kinzie Avenue in reference to a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised that during the 911 call, they could hear a man screaming in the background as they reported that Allen was running naked in the streets.
An officer noted that police were dispatched to the same residence earlier in the day because Allen had reportedly been high for the past two days and was acting strangely. During the first call, Allen did not wish to go to the hospital. Officers told his family to call back if the situation changed or if he became violent.
When officers arrived for the second call, they observed Allen exit the apartment fully nude and noticed his behavior was unusual, as if he was under the influence. He stood outside for several minutes and implored officers to perform a sex act on him and reportedly asked the officers to bring their wives and girlfriends so he could have sex with them, cut their heads off and drink their blood.
Paramedics arrived and Allen ran back into his residence. Officers used a Taser on him to gain his compliance. In the ambulance, he allegedly attempted to spit on emergency personnel and they had to sedate him in order to transport him to nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital.
A status conference for Allen is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Allen was released from jail on Monday, on a $200 signature bond.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven Joe Allen
Steven Joe Allen, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Pheanjay J Bean
Pheanjay (aka Pheanjau Bean-Jones) J Bean, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug traffic place.
Desiree G Bell
Desiree G Bell, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassondra L Britton
Cassondra L Britton, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jason M Erickson
Jason M Erickson, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
Sam S Knuth, Franksville, Wisconsin, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Scott R McQueen
Scott (aka Mohammed Lateef Shariff) R McQueen, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laterrion T Nelson
Laterrion T Nelson, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski, Delavan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob (aka Jay) A Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David A Schroeder
David A Schroeder, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John P Vanwaard
John P Vanwaard, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary M Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary M Ward, 600 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jerry L Fordham Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerry (aka Bankroll Freshh) L Fordham Jr, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zachary R Abbott
Zachary R Abbott, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
David Charles Conley
David (aka Junior) Charles Conley, 1000 block of Prospect Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation), obstructing an officer.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kavon A Bailey
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block Lockwood Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, arson building, burglary of building dwelling.
