Police department pursuing bias-awareness training, but some question efficacy

Howell said that after the study conducted by MWH Law Group came out last year and recommended bias training, he has been researching companies that provide the training and there were a few things that made RITE Academy stand out.

First, the founder is from a law enforcement background, which Howell believes will bring more officers on board and make the training feel non-confrontational. Howell then reached out to police departments that had undergone the training and received positive feedback.

The other selling point for Howell was the model the training uses, which is focused on teaching officers about emotional intelligence, which is not only important in community relations but also in helping officers understand their own mental health and trauma.

“What we do not realize is that outside of the occasional event where there’s a traumatic experience, officers are traumatized over time. If you’ve got ten, 20 years in this career, it’s an accumulation of going to an infant death call for service, a fatal accident or any other traumatic event,” Howell said. “What we want to do is we want our officers to get in touch with the trauma side of what they do and we want our officers to understand the traumatic events they experience ultimately manifest themselves on calls for service that they’re on.”