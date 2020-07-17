Police department pursuing bias-awareness training, but some question efficacy

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is seeking approval to hire a consultant to have all officers undergo bias-awareness training, though some aldermen questioned the efficacy of such training.
The Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday discussed the proposal put forward by Human Resource Director Kate Croteau to contract with RITE Academy for bias-awareness training for no more than $56,000. The committee ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the City Council pass the resolution at its next meeting, although some aldermen questioned the recommendation.
What are the goals?
Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District, citing several academic and non-academic articles questioning the effectiveness of bias-awareness training, asked Police Chief Art Howell whether this was the correct route for addressing issues with the department.
“If we’re going to spend money I’d like it to be spent on something that has clear efficacy in addressing the needs that we need addressed,” Tate said. “I have significant questions about whether we allot these funds for this because I don’t want to just throw money after doing something that everybody else is doing. Part of that is talking about, why are we doing this? What do we see in our current police force to think that this training is necessary? And then what do we expect to be different afterwards?”
Howell said that after the study conducted by MWH Law Group came out last year and recommended bias training, he has been researching companies that provide the training and there were a few things that made RITE Academy stand out.
First, the founder is from a law enforcement background, which Howell believes will bring more officers on board and make the training feel non-confrontational. Howell then reached out to police departments that had undergone the training and received positive feedback.
The other selling point for Howell was the model the training uses, which is focused on teaching officers about emotional intelligence, which is not only important in community relations but also in helping officers understand their own mental health and trauma.
“What we do not realize is that outside of the occasional event where there’s a traumatic experience, officers are traumatized over time. If you’ve got ten, 20 years in this career, it’s an accumulation of going to an infant death call for service, a fatal accident or any other traumatic event,” Howell said. “What we want to do is we want our officers to get in touch with the trauma side of what they do and we want our officers to understand the traumatic events they experience ultimately manifest themselves on calls for service that they’re on.”
The second component is social intelligence, which is understanding how their actions could be interpreted from different perspectives and affect a situation so they can better understand how to adapt and de-escalate.
“We want to create a bias-free culture,” said Howell. “And we want to promote de-escalation and greater communication.”
Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District pointed out that one training would not have a long-term effect and asked whether the contract would include follow-up training. Howell said part of what they’re receiving from Rite Academy is special training for officers in charge of training and RPD, so in the future, they can lead such trainings for new recruits and refresher courses for all officers.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 21.
