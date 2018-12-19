Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine police are investigating an armed robbery of a woman who was delivering food to an area residence. 

At 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, the armed robbery was reported on Riverside Drive, off of Sixth Street. A delivery driver for a local restaurant was making a delivery in the area, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

The suspect was at the house the delivery was going to and reportedly pointed a handgun at the delivery driver, demanding money. The suspect took an unspecified amount of money and the food from the delivery driver.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

