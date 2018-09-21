RACINE COUNTY — Burglaries hit an all-time low in Racine County, with 579 reported incidents in 2017, according to data reported to the FBI from local law enforcement agencies. The Racine Police Department attributes their part in the decline to “a department-wide focus on burglary reduction.”
“That is so low, compared to what it was in the past,” said Adam Malacara, the Racine Police Department’s public information officer.
Total major crimes also fell for the fifth straight year, setting another all-time low. There were 4,758 reported major crimes in the county last year, down from 2016’s record low of 5,353. The City of Racine also set a record low with 3,055 major crimes in 2017, down from 3,487 in 2016.
On Friday, six local law enforcement agencies in Racine County — Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Racine, Sturtevant and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — released their collective 2017 major crimes counts, also known as “part-one crimes.”
Major crimes/part-one crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.
Every year, about 18,000 law enforcement agencies report their major crimes figures to the U.S. Department of Justice, and all of those statistics are compiled by the FBI. Racine has been reporting its major crimes data since 1965.
Where crime went down
There were two homicides in the county in 2017, the lowest the number has been since 2013. In 2016, there were eight reported homicides.
Simple assault cases dropped by 5 percent, from 1,165 down to 1,107.
Cases of larceny theft — the unlawful taking and carrying away of the property of another person, with the intent to permanently deprive them of its use — fell from 2,715 in 2016 to 2,198 in 2017.
Across the county, there were 875 reported burglaries in 2016, but that fell by more than one-third, down to 579, last year.
Malacara attributes the sharp decrease in burglaries in the City of Racine, from 677 in 2016 down to last year’s total of 417, to two factors:
- Better education and connection with the community, resulting in more calls to police to report suspicious behavior.
- The RPD has started taking more notice of young people who have a record of committing daytime burglaries, or are at risk of doing so, according to Malacara. “The school safety and community division is doing a great job of monitoring some of the suspects,” Malacara said, adding that the division is working to keep at-risk kids in school and not out on their own on the streets where they are more likely to commit crimes.
"The significant reduction in part-one crime for a fifth consecutive year illustrates the efficacy of the community policing philosophy as currently practiced and applied locally," Police Chief Art Howell said in a statement. "From Neighborhood Watch groups and citizens who regularly report suspicious activity, to the dedicated sworn members who respond to and investigate local crime and disorder, to the prosecutors and Judges who work tirelessly to adjudicate criminal complaints, the collective impact of our effort has produced unprecedented results."
In addition to burglary, robbery decreased as well, from 148 incidents in 2016 down to 143 in 2017 across the county.
A robbery occurs whenever something is stolen from a person in any setting under the threat or use of force. Burglary only occurs when an individual breaks into a structure or residence without permission with the intent to steal something from (or commit a felony in) that location.
Where crime went up
Cases of aggravated assault have been rising for since at least 2013 in the county, with an 86-percent jump between 2016 and 2017; there were 242 reported incidents in 2016 and 449 in 2017. In 2013, there were only 126 reported aggravated assaults, which is slightly more than one-fourth of the current total.
The majority of the county’s aggravated assaults and simple assaults occurred in the City of Racine. In 2013, there were only 96 reported aggravated assaults in the city. In 2017, there were 336, a 250-percent increase over five years.
However, Malacara told The Journal Times that this increase is mostly the result of a change in how the numbers are reported by the RPD and doesn’t necessarily indicate an increase in actual aggravated assaults.
Malacara gave the following example: If somebody shoots a firearm toward a crowd of five people and one of them is struck, the old system would have included one charge for the perpetrator — this is known as summary-based reporting. Under the new system — known as incident-based reporting — there would be five charges for the same incident, one for each of the five victims.
Simple assault is the intentional causing of bodily harm to another person without their consent, and is a misdemeanor. Aggravated assault is always a felony and has a much broader definition, which includes the “intent to cause great bodily harm” or “substantial bodily harm.”
Every other reporting police department in the county confirmed a rise in aggravated assault, with the biggest jump coming from Mount Pleasant. In 2013 and 2014, the village had zero aggravated assaults, but then it went up to 11 in 2015, back down to four in 2016, and then up to 28 last year, a 600-percent escalation between 2016 and 2017.
Arson became slightly more common across the county. There were 16 reported cases in 2017, up from 13 in 2016 and just seven in 2014. Motor vehicle thefts increased as well, up to 185 in 2017. In 2016, there were 158 reported motor vehicle thefts and only 135 in 2015.
Change in rape definition
At the start of 2017, the FBI officially changed its definition of rape, which the FBI and Racine Police Department have said led to a sharp increase in the reported numbers of the crime both nationwide and locally.
Until the end of 2016, the FBI’s definition of rape was “the carnal knowledge of a woman forcibly and against her will.” However, starting on Jan. 1, 2017, the definition was broadened to “penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim” regardless of gender.
As a result, some offenses that were once considered to be a “sex offense” are now included in statistics tracking rape, leading to an increase in the count, according to police.
In 2016, rape was reported 29 times in Racine County. But under the new definition, there were 79 incidents in 2017.
Again, the majority of those cases (61) were in the city.
