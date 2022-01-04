Police: Couple arrested after driving on wrong side of the road in stolen car

CALEDONIA — Two allegedly stole a car as well as multiple electronics, had crack pipes on them.

Rhonda R. Nicholson, 38, of the 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession of burglarious tools, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kawakte Francis, 41, of the 700 block of Grand Ave., was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and possession of burglarious tools and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, a sergeant was on duty when he saw a silver Honda Accord traveling almost completely on the wrong side of Northwestern Avenue near Gulf Road, driving east while in the westbound lane of traffic. There was another car traveling in the westbound lane, and that car had to move almost onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.

A traffic stop was initiated and it took the Honda around a quarter of a mile to come to a stop. Neither the driver nor passenger had any identification on them, and they both provided fake names before identifying themselves by their real names.

An officer was able to run the VIN number of the vehicle and it was listed as stolen.

Des Moines Police advised that the car had been taken following a burglary from a business. The car was searched, and five phones and a tablet were found in the center console. Inside the trunk was a bag with a hammer, wrenches, screwdrivers, channel locks and a possible lockpick. Several walkie-talkie type radios were also found.

Two glass crack pipes were found, which Nicholson said were his.

Francis was given a $750 cash bond and Nicholson was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Francis has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12 and Nicholson has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 19, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0