Police: Couple arrested after driving on wrong side of the road in stolen car

CALEDONIA — Two allegedly stole a car as well as multiple electronics, had crack pipes on them.
Rhonda R. Nicholson, 38, of the 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession of burglarious tools, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kawakte Francis, 41, of the 700 block of Grand Ave., was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and possession of burglarious tools and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, a sergeant was on duty when he saw a silver Honda Accord traveling almost completely on the wrong side of Northwestern Avenue near Gulf Road, driving east while in the westbound lane of traffic. There was another car traveling in the westbound lane, and that car had to move almost onto the shoulder to avoid a collision.
People are also reading…
A traffic stop was initiated and it took the Honda around a quarter of a mile to come to a stop. Neither the driver nor passenger had any identification on them, and they both provided fake names before identifying themselves by their real names.
An officer was able to run the VIN number of the vehicle and it was listed as stolen.
Des Moines Police advised that the car had been taken following a burglary from a business. The car was searched, and five phones and a tablet were found in the center console. Inside the trunk was a bag with a hammer, wrenches, screwdrivers, channel locks and a possible lockpick. Several walkie-talkie type radios were also found.
Two glass crack pipes were found, which Nicholson said were his.
Francis was given a $750 cash bond and Nicholson was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Francis has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 12 and Nicholson has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 19, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kawakte Francis
Kawakte Francis, 700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools.
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Samuel A. Hetzel
Samuel A. Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine.
Tre D. Hibbler
Tre D. Hibbler, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000).
Jacquelyn N. Janda
Jacquelyn N. Janda, 8600 block of Vista Drive, Caledonia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 10800 block of West 5 Mile Road, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Jayonte M. Lewis
Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Robert L. McAlister
Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
George Edward Malone III
George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Rene Navarro
Michael Rene Navarro, 3400 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda R. Nicholson
Rhonda R. Nicholson, 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ulysses V. Oates
Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jarrod P. Paddock
Jarrod P. Paddock, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Teniesha L. Patton
Teniesha L. Patton, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A. Sawisky
Jacob A. Sawisky 700 block of Racine, Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Melinda L. Taulbee
Melinda L. Taulbee, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L. Wimberly
Joseph L. Wimberly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.