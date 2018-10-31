RACINE — Someone died in Tuesday’s early morning fire on Geneva Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
Wednesday morning Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed what a neighbor had told The Journal Times on Tuesday: that someone died in the fire at 1205 Geneva St. Malacara said both police and fire investigators were still looking into the incident.
The neighbor had said the victim was an elderly man. That witness, who lives nearby, said that screaming could be heard coming from inside the house as the fire was burning.
The fire in the four-family dwelling was called in at 4:08 a.m. When her family woke at about 4 a.m., the neighbor said that several residents of the home on fire were standing outside, watching calmly. But as others in the neighborhood started coming outside, the group that had been calm reportedly started screaming.
About 10 people lived in the four-family house, according to the neighbor, who declined to be identified.
The fire was considered extinguished at 5:24 a.m., according to Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins. He said the fire damaged the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch of the home.
The Racine Police Department sent its Major Crimes Unit vehicle to the scene, which is not typical at the scene of residential fires, and Perkins later referred questions to the Police Department because it was a police investigation. Malacara said police executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday afternoon.
