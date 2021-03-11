 Skip to main content
Police chase that entered Meadowbrook's golf course ends in arrest
Police chase that entered Meadowbrook's golf course ends in arrest

Meadowbrook Country Club golf course

Pictured is the fifth hole of Meadowbrook Country Club's golf course Wednesday, after a police chase ran through the course, ripping up the grass of the fairway and rough.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A suspect wanted in connection to domestic violence allegations was reportedly arrested after an unsuccessful attempt to flee from police by driving over the Meadowbrook Country Club golf course, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Wednesday morning.

The Racine Police Department has not released the name of the suspect nor much information about events leading up to the pursuit.

However, photos from the scene show that grass on at least the fourth and fifth holes of the golf course were damaged by the vehicle and that it was towed away. No injuries have been reported.

The RPD has confirmed that it was dispatched shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Hubbard Street for a possible assault and allegations a gun had been fired inside the house. Children were present in the home, police said.

The 500 block of Hubbard Street is in the City of Racine, just over two miles due east of the Meadowbrook golf course, which is in Mount Pleasant.

The suspect was located but fled, according to police.

A vehicular pursuit ensued, which led to the suspect allegedly driving a sedan through the golf course with a female in the car, leading to allegations of a kidnapping. Photos taken at the scene by witnesses also show police vehicles on the golf course.

The suspect was located in the neighborhood adjacent to Meadowbrook. Police also located the female passenger, who was found unharmed.

Meadowbrook Country Club golf course

Pictured are Mount Pleasant Police Department vehicles near the Meadowbrook Country Club golf course on Wednesday following a chase through the course.

RPD was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in the case.

