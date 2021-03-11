Police chase that entered Meadowbrook's golf course ends in arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT — A suspect wanted in connection to domestic violence allegations was reportedly arrested after an unsuccessful attempt to flee from police by driving over the Meadowbrook Country Club golf course, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Wednesday morning.

The Racine Police Department has not released the name of the suspect nor much information about events leading up to the pursuit.

However, photos from the scene show that grass on at least the fourth and fifth holes of the golf course were damaged by the vehicle and that it was towed away. No injuries have been reported.

The RPD has confirmed that it was dispatched shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Hubbard Street for a possible assault and allegations a gun had been fired inside the house. Children were present in the home, police said.

The 500 block of Hubbard Street is in the City of Racine, just over two miles due east of the Meadowbrook golf course, which is in Mount Pleasant.

The suspect was located but fled, according to police.