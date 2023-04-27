RACINE — A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and through a cornfield.

Omare W. Crowder, 39, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday a deputy saw a Buick traveling at 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-41/Highway 91.

The deputy attempted to stop the car and it initially decreased speed before reportedly increasing to 109 mph. As the vehicle approached the Elm Road exit in Milwaukee County, its lights were extinguished.

The deputy saw what appeared to be headlights and taillights in a cornfield about 100 yards east of the exit, and the Buick reportedly drove through the cornfield before pulling into a Kwik Trip at 9535 13th St.

The driver, identified as Crowder, was taken into custody.

The car was missing both bumpers, one of which was found on 13th Avenue south of Elm Street.

During a search of the vehicle, a digital scale and an open bottle of liquor reportedly were found.

At the Racine County Jail, a corrections officer reportedly found 3.5 grams of marijuana in Crowder's underwear.

Crowder was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

