Police: Car with 'Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over' sticker struck by drunk driver Saturday morning

CALEDONIA — An Oldsmobile with a "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" sticker was hit by another car being driven by an 18-year-old suspected of being inebriated just north of Racine before sunrise Saturday, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

A Subaru, being driven by the 18-year-old male, was westbound on Three Mile Road but "failed to acknowledge the upcoming T-intersection at North Green Bay Road" and hit the Oldsmobile before ending up in a ditch, the CPD said; the Oldsmobile was northbound on North Green Bay Road and was aiming to turn onto Three Mile Road when it was struck.

Injuries sustained by the driver of the Oldsmobile "were not severe," according to police. "The Subaru's operator was an 18-year old male who was arrested for OWI Causing Injury and taken to Racine County Jail."

Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately an hour Saturday morning.

"Thankfully," the Caledonia Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday evening, "this wasn't a more tragic outcome, which would only make things exponentially worse around the holidays. Please keep an eye on your friends, family and coworkers, and help us prevent crashes like this from happening."