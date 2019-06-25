RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of local and regional police agencies on Monday conducted a neighborhood canvas of the areas surrounding Teezers Bar & Grill as part of the investigation into the June 17 killing of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Assisting Kenosha deputies with the canvass were personnel from the Milwaukee Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department, Kenosha Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is taking the lead in the investigation as an outside agency to remove the prospect of conflict of interest.
Investigators are asking residents and businesses within a one-half mile radius of Teezers Bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., to check their backyards, alleyways and properties for anything they may consider suspicious or strange. That could include clothing, a weapon, or any other object they think may be suspicious.
If something is located, residents are asked not do not touch it and call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.
Officer Hetland was shot and killed at Teezers on June 17 as he attempted to stop an armed robbery. He was off-duty at the time of the incident and was there to have dinner with a friend. His funeral is set for Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333, 888-363-9330 or 8800-807-8477 (TIPS).
The reward for information on the case is now more than $78,500.
