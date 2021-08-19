Police called after Racine man reportedly left work while high and with a gun in his car

RACINE — Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.
Matthew John King, 31, of the 5200 block of 90th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was advised of an impaired driver, identified as King, that was leaving a business in the Grandview Business Park in Sturtevant. It was advised he had a gun and was impaired on drugs.
The deputy located and followed the vehicle for several miles. The car took a wide turn, struck a curb and nearly caused a collision with another vehicle. The car went into the Kwik Trip parking lot where the deputy conducted a stop.
The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
King said he was sorry and didn't mean to cut the other driver off. He appeared nervous and his hands were trembling as he continued to look around the car.
A search of the car found loose marijuana on the driver seat floor. A search of his wallet found a small plastic bag with broken pills of Xanax and Percocet. There was 0.6 grams of Percocet and Xanax. A gun was also found.
King said the gun wasn't his and that he needed a gun for protection because someone he knew was shot and killed.
King was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 18
Today's mugshots: Aug. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David L Becker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Becker, 1200 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Percy C Johnson
Percy (aka William A Barlow) C Johnson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Henry A Turner
Henry A Turner, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Charles R Haeuser
Charles R Haeuser, 3500 block of River Bend Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan D Sanchez
Jonathan D Sanchez, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.