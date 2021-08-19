Police called after Racine man reportedly left work while high and with a gun in his car

RACINE — Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.

Matthew John King, 31, of the 5200 block of 90th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was advised of an impaired driver, identified as King, that was leaving a business in the Grandview Business Park in Sturtevant. It was advised he had a gun and was impaired on drugs.

The deputy located and followed the vehicle for several miles. The car took a wide turn, struck a curb and nearly caused a collision with another vehicle. The car went into the Kwik Trip parking lot where the deputy conducted a stop.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

King said he was sorry and didn't mean to cut the other driver off. He appeared nervous and his hands were trembling as he continued to look around the car.