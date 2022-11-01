Police: Caledonia man faces charges after he shot himself in the leg

A Caledonia man faces criminal charges after he reportedly shot himself in the leg on accident.

Darquis M. Lampkin, 21, of the 1500 block of Five Mile Road, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 17, officers were at the hospital with Lampkin who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers learned the incident occurred at Lampkin's brother's house.

Officers went to the residence in the 2100 block of Four Mile Road and spoke to Lampkin's brother. He said Lampkin came to the house shortly before he had to go run some errands and work. When he left, Lampkin was not in the house but was still on the property. He returned and found Lampkin in the basement bleeding from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

The brother's girlfriend spoke to officers and said she was in the shower when the incident happened. She found Lampkin in the basement bleeding and called his brother to come take him to the hospital.

An officer learned that Lampkin sent a text that read "going to the hospital. I accidentally shot myself."

Lampkin confirmed that he shot himself accidentally and said he was showing off with the gun when he shot himself.

A detective went to the residence and observed the scene. He saw blood droplets in the basement, but the bullet was not immediately located. Later that night, the detective received a voicemail from a woman who said she went to bed and felt a lump in her pillow. She discovered the bullet while checking out the lump.

Lampkin was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.