RACINE — Two Racine brothers have been charged for the alleged theft of firearms from a man who died on Feb. 3.
Cory Alan Wirt, 30, was charged Wednesday with one count of burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of movable property, all of which are felonies.
Kyle Christian Rannow, 37, who is identified as Wirt’s brother, faces the same charges, in addition to four counts of bail jumping. He was charged on Feb. 11.
Wirt and Rannow have been accused of stealing a Barrett .50-caliber rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, Colt .25 caliber handgun, Ruger LCD .380 pistol and South African LM4 5.56 rifle, according to a criminal complaint.
On Feb. 6, Racine Police officers reported that they were informed of the theft of five firearms from the basement of a man who had died three days prior.
A woman told the officers that the theft must have occurred in the last three days, and that the guns had been secured in a safe prior to being stolen, police said.
A relative of the deceased man reportedly told police that they saw two men — later identified as Wirt and Rannow — enter the home of the deceased at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to a criminal complaint.
Upon searching the home, police said that they found a pair of bolt cutters and a hole in a wall alongside a locked door, behind which guns were kept. According to the complaint, the hole in the wall was big enough for a man to crawl through.
When investigators went to Rannow’s home, they reported that hundreds of syringes, tourniquets, metal melting pots, a digital scale and cotton balls were found in a garage, which police considered to be drug paraphernalia.
Upon being questioned, both Rannow and Wirt admitted they had entered the home on Feb. 5, according to police. In a criminal complaint, Wirt allegedly said that he heard Rannow crawl through a wall to enter a locked room, before returning with several guns.
In 2016, Wirt was convicted of manufacturing/delivering heroin and fist-degree recklessly endangering safety. He also has three prior OWI convictions.
Rannow has prior convictions for THC possession, OWI, and was charged in September 2018 for possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing for Wirt is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Rannow has a second status conference at 9:30 a.m. on March 18 at the same location.
