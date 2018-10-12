MOUNT PLEASANT — Police say a 21-year-old all-terrain vehicle driver died, and his passenger was injured early Friday morning when the driver ignored a “road closed” sign on Braun Road and landed in a rocky ravine.
At 1:39 a.m. Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department responded to a report of an ATV crash in the 12500 Block of Braun Road, in the area of the Foxconn Technology Group construction project. The caller, the passenger, said that his friend was unconscious.
Upon arrival, and with further investigation, officers located the ejected ATV riders and determined that the driver was dead. The passenger was transported to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room for his nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene to assist in the Investigation. It was later learned the alcohol may have been a factor. Police said the ATV’s driver ignored the “road closed” signs and while headed westbound on Braun Road, vaulted into a rocky ravine where there is no roadway and struck the bank of that ravine. That, coupled with the speed of the ATV, appear to have been the main contributing factors.
The names of the riders are being withheld until proper notification can be made to the driver’s family. The passenger was also 21 years old, and both riders were Mount Pleasant residents.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the reconstruction of the crash, and the Incident remained under Investigation as of Friday morning.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reminded the public to not bypass “road closed” signs and said the crash may have been avoided if adherence to such signs were followed.